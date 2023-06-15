Internet subsidy program still open to eligible consumers in Puerto Rico

Enrique Völckers-Nin, the island government’s deputy chief of staff of Innovation, Information, Data and Technology, and executive director of the Puerto Rico Broadband Program

The Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Internet Subsidy Program remains available for residents of Puerto Rico, and the government is encouraging the public to determine their eligibility to benefit from this program, which provides a monthly subsidy for high-speed internet.

Enrique Völckers-Nin, the island government’s deputy chief of staff of Innovation, Information, Data and Technology, and executive director of the Puerto Rico Broadband Program, made the announcement following the federal government’s declaration of June 14-22 as the “Week of Action for the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP).”

During this period, the Puerto Rico Broadband Program will be making efforts to disseminate details about the program and how more Puerto Rican families can benefit from it, he said.

“During this week, we will be conducting orientations directly in communities with the support of community leaders, whom we have trained to assist individuals in the application process,” Völckers-Nin explained. “This new federal government initiative allows us to share details about the program on a larger scale, which has benefited thousands of families, but we know that many more eligible families have not applied yet.”

According to the official, Puerto Rico is among the jurisdictions that have assisted the most individuals, aiding approximately 565,000 families. The subsidy offers a discount of up to $30 per month on eligible households’ internet service bills, and a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a computer or tablet from a participating provider.

Völckers-Nin further noted: “We have undertaken various initiatives aimed at reducing the digital divide in Puerto Rico. This program has undoubtedly been of great help to qualifying families, but we want more people to receive the subsidy.”

He added that individuals who receive any form of government assistance qualify for the subsidy.