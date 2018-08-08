Tikun Olam introduces cannabis products to P.R.

August 8, 2018 44

Global cannabis brand Tikun Olam is bringing its cannabis medicine to Puerto Rico through an exclusive licensing agreement with iaso Corporation.

iaso, a San Juan-based science and technology company, will cultivate Tikun strains, including the researched high-CBD Avidekel, and distribute Tikun products throughout the Commonwealth in 2019.

The arrangement with iaso is the 10th struck in the United States by Tikun Olam’s U.S. joint venture, TO Global LLC (Tikun). iaso is Puerto Rico’s only all-indoor cultivation facility, employing soil-less, aeroponic technology.

“iaso is an ideal partner for Tikun’s values and mission,” said Tikun USA CEO Bernard Sucher. “César Cordero-Krüger has accomplished so much for his community, in business and philanthropy. We are privileged to work with his team of professionals dedicated to advancing the science of cannabis.”

“Tikun’s proprietary cultivars are shown to treat patients in a safe, effective, and consistent manner,” said iaso founder Cordero-Krüger. “This partnership advances iaso’s mission to become a trusted provider of cannabis products to Puerto Rican patients.”