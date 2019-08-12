Podcast

Invest P.R. poised to put island on the map

August 12, 20190118
Rod Miller, CEO of InvestPR.

In this episode of “Dollars & Sense, a News is my Business podcast” we sat down with Rod Miller, CEO of Invest Puerto Rico, the recently launched independent entity responsible for promoting the island in the international business community.

