InvestPR launches book about innovation ecosystem, investment potential

The launch of the Puerto Rico edition of the 'Innovate' series was held Aug. 16, during a networking event between participants and stakeholders that took place in Popular Center’s Plazoleta in Hato Rey.

Invest Puerto Rico (InvestPR), the island’s business attraction organization, announced the launch of the “Innovate Puerto Rico.” This 300+ page hardcover book, created in collaboration with Global Village Publishing, explores the island’s innovation ecosystem.

By spotlighting the innovators, thought leaders and organizations shaping Puerto Rico’s future across diverse innovation sectors, “Innovate Puerto Rico” aims to amplify the island’s role as an ideal investment destination, InvestPR explained.

Puerto Rico’s selection to be part of the globally acclaimed “Innovate” series is a significant acknowledgment of its potential and growing appeal as an investment destination, said InvestPR CEO Ella Woger-Nieves.

“The ‘Innovate Puerto Rico’ book serves as a potent testament to our island’s innovation ecosystem’s range and strength and perfectly aligns with our mission to promote Puerto Rico as a premier destination for business and investment,” she said.

“The book showcases our vibrant innovation ecosystem by drawing global attention to the outstanding opportunities present here, and it propels our commitment to drive sustainable, long-term economic development on the island,” Woger-Nieves said.

The selection of Puerto Rico as one of the destinations for the “Innovate” series serves as a ringing endorsement of its immense potential and growing allure as an investment hotspot, said Nicole Vilalte, InvestPR’s chief marketing officer.

“By featuring the island’s dynamic innovation ecosystem and spotlighting the boundless possibilities that define it, this book is not just a showcase of the sector’s achievements and progress; it is an invitation for the world to get to know a different side of Puerto Rico and a powerful tool to promote the island as a business destination and a leader in innovation,” said Vilalte.

The Innovate Puerto Rico book showcases experts, thought leaders, academics, innovators and various industry enablers and supporters, rapidly propelling the island to new heights of entrepreneurial success. The publication reaches beyond industry insiders, aiming to captivate business leaders, decision-makers and anyone intrigued by the brilliance and innovation driving Puerto Rico’s remarkable economic development, Invest PR said.

“Our decision to focus on Puerto Rico for the latest installment in the ‘Innovate’ series was motivated by the island’s impressive achievements in fostering a vibrant innovation ecosystem,” said Global Village Publishing CEO Sven Boermeester.

“The progress and potential we observed here align perfectly with our goal to spotlight remarkable innovation landscapes across the globe. We are delighted to partner with Invest Puerto Rico in this exciting endeavor,” he said.

