Mano Amiga Program accepting donation requests from nonprofits

The Mano Amiga Program, a collaboration between the Plaza Las Américas Foundation and the Plaza Del Caribe Foundation, called on nonprofit entities in the San Juan metropolitan area and southern areas of the island to apply for donations to support programs that offer direct services to individuals.

These organizations should provide services in the areas of education, arts and culture, entrepreneurship, health, and the environment, and have until Aug. 31 to submit their proposals.

Over the past seven years, the Mano Amiga Program has made a social investment of more than $2.9 million, reaching some 317,000 individuals. A total of 124 nonprofit organizations across several areas in Puerto Rico have benefited from these donations provided by the foundations.

“We reiterate our commitment to being a helping hand for the organizations that are part of the third sector and provide essential services to enhance the well-being of Puerto Ricans,” said Lorraine Vissepó, director of communications at Empresas Fonalledas. “We urge them to submit their proposals before Aug. 31st to be considered for this year’s final grants.”

To learn about the program requirements and submit their proposals, interested parties can visit the new Empresas Fonalledas website, as well as the company’s Facebook, Instagram or X (formerly Twitter) pages. Those interested can also find details about past editions, as well as success stories from different organizations that have received funds through the Mano Amiga Program.

Interested organizations should access the Programa Mano Amiga platform. Once their account is created, they should read the instructions and details about eligibility requirements to participate in the process.