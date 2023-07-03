Mano Amiga program benefits 22 nonprofits with $226K in donations

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

On June 28, 2023, Fundación Plaza Las Américas and Fundación Plaza Del Caribe celebrated the first 2023 edition of the 'Programa Mano Amiga' donations to selected nonprofit organizations.

The Mano Amiga Program of the Plaza Las Américas and Plaza Del Caribe Foundations announced the distribution of $226,000 to 22 nonprofits in Puerto Rico, benefiting about 11,900 people, representatives said during the 14th edition of the donation delivery ceremony.

“We continue supporting organizations that promote the well-being of Puerto Ricans consistently and responsibly and that produce tangible results,” said Jaime Fonalledas-Rubert, president of the Plaza Las Américas and Plaza Del Caribe Foundations.

“We’re extremely proud to be able to help them continue with the work they are doing day by day, providing hope and opportunities to those who need it most,” he said. “In this edition, we once again support projects in the areas of art and culture, entrepreneurship, the environment, education and health.”

The Plaza Del Caribe Foundation granted donations to seven organizations:

The SUM School Band of Guayanilla, to buy new musical instruments.

Puerto Rico Council of Boy Scouts of America, for “scoutreach” serving disadvantaged scouts.

Para La Naturaleza, for the summer 2023 immersion workshop in nature.

Centro San Francisco, to purchase equipment for classrooms within the Educational Allied Technology program.

Centro de Desarrollo y Servicios Especializados (Centro Espibi), for its independent living program.

Amor que Sana Project, to continue providing prevention services to homeless people.

Instituto Especial para el Desarrollo del Individuo, la Familia y la Comunidad, and its Esperanza program, which assists and supports the mental health of communities.

Meanwhile, the Plaza Las Américas Foundation distributed donations to 15 organizations, set to reach about 11,000 people. The recognized organizations were:

Food Bank of Puerto Rico, for its Heroes program, to support nutrition of pediatric cancer patients and survivors.

Caras of the Americas (DBA Caras con Causa), for the Raíces Urbanas -Viveros Antillanos project.

American Red Cross, Puerto Rico Chapter, for its financial assistance program for home fires.

Program of the Estuary of the Bay of San Juan, for the educational signage of the Laguna del Condado.

Sociedad Pro-Hospital del Niño, to refurbish the wardrobes for children and storage for recreation and therapy, and the nursing area.

Instituto Psicopedagógico de P.R., for a program aimed at a more independent life.

Fundación de Niños de Puerto Rico, for the hospital education school program.

Safe Child Coalition, for the Coalition for the Protection of Minors program to educate about online security.

Asamblea Familiar Virgilio Dávila, to buy technological equipment for the accessibility to education and technology program.

Asesores Financieros Comunitarios, for the “Promoting economic development from nonprofit organizations” program.

Hogar de Niñas de Cupey, for the Complementary Educational Program for Comprehensive Education.

Multisensory Reading Center of PR, for the certification of teachers in reading instruction in Spanish through the Orton-Gillingham methodology.

Liga de Arte de San Juan, for its “Arte que nos une” program, to reach day care and long-term care centers for the elderly.

Colegio San Gabriel, for its STEM Robotics program.

Sociedad de Educación y Rehabilitación de PR (SER), to support the entity’s choir.