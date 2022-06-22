IRS to hold special in-person help session in Puerto Rico on June 25

To help Puerto Rico residents on this and other issues, the IRS announced the Taxpayer Assistance Center in Guaynabo will be open and offering face-to-face help on June 25. (Credit: Josepalbert13 | Dreamstime.com)

Puerto Rico residents – many of whom aren’t normally required to file federal income tax returns – may wish to do so this year, to find out about their potential eligibility for the refundable Child Tax Credit and recent tax law changes that expanded the benefit, the Internal Revenue Service said.

To help Puerto Rico residents on this and other issues, the IRS announced the Taxpayer Assistance Center in Guaynabo will be open and offering face-to-face help on June 25.

This special Saturday help is available at the City View Plaza II Building, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and without an appointment. Normally, the centers are open by appointment only on weekdays.

The American Rescue Plan made many residents of Puerto Rico newly eligible for the Child Tax Credit for the 2021 tax year. The 2021 legislation permanently expanded eligibility to residents of Puerto Rico with one or more qualifying children under the Child Tax Credit. The credit for 2021 is worth up to $3,600 for children under the age of 5.

Eligible taxpayers in Puerto Rico can claim the credit by filing a tax return, even if they don’t have a filing requirement and have little or no income from a job, business or other source. Anyone who qualifies has until the 2025 tax deadline to claim the credit.

Claiming these benefits could result in tax refunds for many people. Individuals should file an electronic return and choose direct deposit to avoid processing delays and speed delivery of their refund.

The legislation made the credit fully refundable for 2021 — temporarily removing the requirement for residents of Puerto Rico that limited the credit amount to the Social Security and self-employment taxes paid during the year.

As part of the service, taxpayers will receive in-person help with verifying their identity, which is required to verify eligibility for the credit.

Individuals should have the following information on hand for their visit to the IRS office:

Current government-issued photo identification.

Social Security cards for members of their household, including spouse and dependents (if applicable).

Any IRS letters or notices received and related supporting documents.

Those who plan to request identity verification services must bring two forms of identification and a copy of the tax return filed for the year in question, if they filed a return.

During the visit, IRS staff may also request the following information:

A current mailing address.

Bank account information to receive payments or refunds by Direct Deposit.

It’s mandatory for people to wear face masks and social distance at this event.