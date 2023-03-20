Isla Grande Airport’s energy resiliency backed with new generator

The new backup generator will increase the reliability of the Isla Grande airport's electrical system.

The Puerto Rico Ports Authority has installed an additional backup generator, increasing the electric service resilience of the Fernando L. Ribas Dominicci Airport in San Juan’s Isla Grande area. The 150 kilowatt (kW) unit is intended to help maintain operations and increase air safety, as well as improve the reliability of its electrical system during outages.

“Operational safety is a priority in the administration of regional airports, both for the well-being of users, employees and concessionaires, and for our contribution to the economic development of Puerto Rico,” Ports Executive Director Joel Pizá said.

“In that sense, it is essential for us to have a new generator that operates redundantly with the existing one, which provides service to the passenger terminal. With this new generator, energy will be provided for the runway’s lighting, increasing the reliability of the electrical system of these facilities,” he said.

Back in August, the Ports Authority invested $572,547 from funds awarded under the American Rescue Plan Act to purchase five additional generators to respond to the operational needs of the three main regional airports.

Besides the investment in the Isla Grande airport passenger terminal’s new 150 kW generator, the funds also went to the Mercedita International Airport in Ponce, to purchase a 500 kW generator for the passenger terminal and two 250 kW generators for the air rescue and operations buildings. Meanwhile, a 500 kW generator was purchased for the passenger terminal at Aguadilla’s Rafael Hernández Airport.

The Ports director noted that the removal of the existing generator at the Antonio “Nery” Juarbe Airport in Arecibo is already underway to then install a new 50 kW generator system acquired with funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. Once the works are completed, the new generators will be installed in Ponce and Aguadilla.