JCPenney to donate up to 55K units of goods to those hard-hit by Fiona

October 26, 2022
JCPenney volunteers handle the donations to be distributed. (Credit: Business Wire)

Following the devastation from Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico, Dallas-Fort Worth-based retailer, JCPenney, announced it is donating up to 55,000 units of merchandise to Puerto Ricans in need through United Way de Puerto Rico.

“JCPenney is committed to supporting those in need with essential resources wherever they can, especially for hard-hit communities where their customers live and work,” the retailer said in a statement.

This week, six JCPenney stores in Puerto Rico will distribute the articles of clothing, children’s items, and home goods, straight from the sales floor.

Freight trucks will load donations from three JCPenney stores — at Plaza del Caribe in Ponce, Plaza Carolina in Carolina, and Plaza Centro Mall in Caguas — starting at 9 a.m. today. That delivery is coupled with another carried out earlier this week.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
