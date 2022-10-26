Money Group becomes Distrito T-Mobile’s 1st corporate tenant

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The digital media company behind Money.com and ConsumersAdvocate.org will open its headquarters at the Miramar complex.

Distrito T-Mobile announced the arrival of its first corporate tenant, digital media platform Money Group, which is dedicated to the creation of content, information, and tools to help millions of people take control of their future by fueling life-changing decisions.

The company will have more than 120 employees at the new office.

“We believe that they will contribute to the complex’s evolution, as a center of ongoing experiences and a place full of energy and innovation,” said Distrito T-Mobile Managing Partner Carlos Amy.

“We’re confident that Distrito T-Mobile’s vibrant atmosphere and the advantages it offers will continue to attract top employees for partners and workforce of the company,” said Amy.

Amy explained that Money Group, which is moving its headquarters offices from Dorado, is developing, and building its space on the second floor above Sazón Cocina Criolla, which includes a large outdoor terrace overlooking Popular Plaza.

Money Group’s portfolio is inclusive of personal finance website Money.com, and ConsumersAdvocate.org, a source of reviews and recommendations for important purchasing decisions.

Both websites are powered by Navchain, a proprietary technology platform developed over the past six years.

Money Group’s mission is to revolutionize the way consumers and brands connect through technology, tools, news, and recommendations that help people.

“Our employees are the essence of everything we do, and they are top of mind as we create a more flexible, multi-use space and build for the future of work,” said Greg Powel, CEO of Money Group.

“Our new office will also allow us to work in an integrated way, welcome partners, and collaborators, and celebrate as a team, which is a key component of the post-COVID work culture,” said Powel.

Distrito T-Mobile currently has a 95% occupancy level, with a variety of restaurants and entertainment venues, but it still has about 20,000 square feet of space available for lease.