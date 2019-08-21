JetBlue Airways will be recruiting employees in San Juan on Aug. 21-22

August 21, 2019 421

JetBlue Airways, Puerto Rico’s largest airline, will be in San Juan accepting applications for those who want to join its staff.

To that effect, the carrier will be offering informative sessions, during which potential applicants will be able to meet with the airline’s team, get a better understanding of the role of the on-board flight crew, get help with the application and interview process, and ask questions.

Sessions will take place at the Sheraton Old San Juan and there will be two sessions per day, one at 8 a.m. and another at 1 p.m.

More than 500 people have signed up to participate in these sessions, the airline confirmed.

Some of the traits JetBlue is looking for in candidates is that they are bilingual, work well with others as a team, have an excellent sense of customer service, and can exemplify the values of JetBlue and its mission to inspire humanity, among others.

JetBlue is looking to hire about 1,000 new crew members for the year 2020 at different stations in its network, including Puerto Rico.

“JetBlue remains steadfast in its mission to support the island of Puerto Rico long-term and strengthen its economy,” the airline said in the recruitment statement.