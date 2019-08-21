100 students receive Popular Foundation’s highest honor

August 21, 2019 156

One hundred outstanding students gathered at the Popular Center in Hato Rey to receive the Rafael Carrión Jr. Academic Excellence Award.

The Rafael Carrión, Jr. Academic Excellence Award was instituted 15 years ago to recognize the efforts of outstanding students.

Students who have graduated high school are eligible for the award based on the results of their college admission tests, as well as passing two or more advanced level program tests. The selection is made with the advice of the College Board Office in Puerto Rico and Latin America.

Banco Popular Foundation Board of Trustees Chair Richard L. Carrión and Puerto Rican artist Antonio Martorell as guest speaker participated in the event.

“It’s an honor to celebrate education today. We’re thrilled to see them shape their future and reach their goals. We trust that a better island begins with you, the young students who are forging the Puerto Rico that we all want. We’re counting on you,” Carrión said.