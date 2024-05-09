JetBlue announces Puerto Rico expansion representing $89M for economy

To celebrate the announcement of the new routes, tickets and services will be offered at a special rate online for a limited time.

The new routes will begin in October.

JetBlue Airways announced an expansion of its service to Puerto Rico, introducing six destinations from San Juan, which Puerto Rico Tourism Co. officials expect will inject $89 million into the local economy and increase seating capacity by 273,000 starting in October.

The new direct flights from Providence, Rhode Island; Westchester County, New York; Santiago, Dominican Republic; Medellín, Colombia; Cancún, Mexico; and St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, will increase the airline’s offerings to a total of 18 destinations, including Aguadilla, Ponce and San Juan. The expansion aims to attract travelers from secondary markets.

With additional connections through other JetBlue cities, the airline will average 40 departures a day from San Juan this upcoming winter,, according to the airline.

Carlos Mercado-Santiago, executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Co., stated, “The expansion of Jet Blue’s network of direct flights and travel frequencies to Puerto Rico is proof of the island’s appeal to domestic and international consumers who seek to enjoy excellent service quality and memorable vacations in a diverse destination.”

Additionally, JetBlue will introduce its Mint experience to Puerto Rico, starting with daily flights between San Juan and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in July. This service includes lie-flat seats and an upgraded dining experience.

“JetBlue has been a proud part of the Puerto Rican community for [more than 20] years, and we’re excited to deepen our roots with this expansion,” said Marty St. George, president of JetBlue.

“Our decades-long history with this vibrant community drives our enthusiasm to not only increase our service but also to strengthen our relationships and presence in the region. We are excited to continue growing alongside the Puerto Rican community, ensuring that JetBlue remains a key partner in connecting the people of Puerto Rico,” St. George said.

“The six new routes and the offering of the Mint experience on the flight from New York, consolidate the position of the island as the main hub of air access in the Caribbean region and the strength of our alliance with JetBlue,” Mercado-Santiago added.

JetBlue employs more than 370 crew members across Puerto Rico, airline officials confirmed.

Jorge Hernández, CEO of Aerostar Puerto Rico, which operates the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, emphasized that, “in addition to providing a new offering such as the Mint service,” Jetblue’s introduction of “new connections between Puerto Rico, the United States, the Caribbean and Colombia represents new opportunities for Aerostar Puerto Rico to continue attracting diversified tourism with the help of the Tourism Co. and Discover Puerto Rico, while allowing us to expand commercial relationships.”