JetBlue launches ‘Soar with Reading’ initiative to Puerto Rico

Through Little Free Library book exchanges, millions of books are exchanged each year. (Credit: Little Free Library’s website.)

The airline and Little Free Library have placed book-sharing boxes in Aguadilla, Ponce and San Juan.

JetBlue has launched its 14th annual “Soar with Reading” initiative, in partnership this year with Little Free Library, with a commemorative book-sharing event at Centro Tau Community Center in Loíza, Puerto Rico.

JetBlue and Little Free Library have placed seven book-sharing boxes across the island, increasing access to literature for readers of all ages.

“We’re excited to bring our beloved ‘Soar with Reading’ program to the island for the first time, helping connect more youth with the joys of reading and imagination,” said Icema Gibbs, JetBlue’s vice president of CSR and DEI.

“With seven physical Little Free Library book-sharing boxes placed within key community centers across Puerto Rico, we demonstrate our commitment to increasing access to valuable educational resources for our crewmembers, customers and the communities we serve,” Gibbs said.

Since 2015, JetBlue’s “Soar with Reading” initiative has addressed the issue of book availability in underserved communities, where access to age-appropriate books for children is often limited.

The new book-sharing boxes are available in Aguadilla, Ponce and San Juan. These boxes allow residents to leave and take home books at no cost. The boxes, which are located in high-traffic community centers, offer a diverse selection of titles in both English and Spanish, allowing visitors to browse and choose books by various authors and reading levels.

To date, JetBlue’s “Soar with Reading” initiative has donated more than $4 million worth of books to children in need.

“It is an honor to be working with JetBlue in Puerto Rico to expand book access in partnership with their ‘Soar with Reading’ program. Little Free Library believes that everyone should have the opportunity to be inspired by a personally relevant book, and that opportunity should not be limited by age, income or geography,” said Greig Metzger, executive director of Little Free Library.

“Success in that mission relies on the combination of corporate support, community organizations and local volunteers. We are fortunate to be able to work with JetBlue and its crew members, JetBlue’s publisher partners and the local community champions where the Little Free Library book-sharing boxes will be placed,” said Metzger.

Publishing partners include Barefoot Books, Harper Collins, Lil’ Libros, Penguin Random House, Quarto, Scholastic and Somos Uno.

The book boxes are now located in the following community centers: Isabela Boys & Girls Club of Puerto Rico in Isabela; The Gogo Foundation in Ponce; Las Margaritas Boys & Girls Club of Puerto Rico in Santurce; Carolina Boys & Girls Club of Puerto Rico in Carolina; Centro TAU Community Center in Loíza; The Flight Park in Carolina; and The San Jorge Hospital in San Juan.