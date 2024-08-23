Toyota opens call for innovation competition

The Toyota Mobility Challenge, a program of the Toyota Foundation, encourages university students to generate solutions that promote mobility advances on the island. (Credit: Tomasz Bidermann | Dreamstime.com)

The program, dedicated to college students, will award prizes of up to $25,000 to winning groups.

Toyota de Puerto Rico has opened the call for the fourth edition of the Toyota Mobility Challenge program, an automotive company-organized competition that offers an innovation platform to transform mobility in Puerto Rico.

“In a world with growing mobility challenges, Toyota has stood out for leading initiatives that offer solutions at a global level. With this program, Puerto Rican students will have the opportunity to contribute to these challenges with innovative projects,” said Gerard Berlinski, marketing manager of Toyota de Puerto Rico.

The Toyota Mobility Challenge, a program of the Toyota Foundation, encourages university students to generate solutions that promote mobility advances on the island.

To participate, students must submit a written proposal and make an oral presentation before a panel of selected judges. The projects must align with one of the program’s four pillars: transportation, health, energy and sustainability, or social planning.

Students will have the opportunity to receive one of four donations of up to $25,000 for the development of their project. The ideas presented will be the property of the university, which will decide whether to register or patent them. A winning team will be selected in each category.

“We trust in the talent of our students and above all in their potential. In this edition, specifically, we seek to receive mobility solutions that contribute to different challenges such as: mobility of bedridden people, services, accessibility, etc.,” said Berlinski.

“It’s the opportunity perfect for bringing solutions to real challenges faced by the Puerto Rican community,” he added.