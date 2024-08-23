Type to search

In-Brief

Toyota opens call for innovation competition

NIMB Staff August 23, 2024
The Toyota Mobility Challenge, a program of the Toyota Foundation, encourages university students to generate solutions that promote mobility advances on the island. (Credit: Tomasz Bidermann | Dreamstime.com)

The program, dedicated to college students, will award prizes of up to $25,000 to winning groups.

Toyota de Puerto Rico has opened the call for the fourth edition of the Toyota Mobility Challenge program, an automotive company-organized competition that offers an innovation platform to transform mobility in Puerto Rico.

“In a world with growing mobility challenges, Toyota has stood out for leading initiatives that offer solutions at a global level. With this program, Puerto Rican students will have the opportunity to contribute to these challenges with innovative projects,” said Gerard Berlinski, marketing manager of Toyota de Puerto Rico.

The Toyota Mobility Challenge, a program of the Toyota Foundation, encourages university students to generate solutions that promote mobility advances on the island.

To participate, students must submit a written proposal and make an oral presentation before a panel of selected judges. The projects must align with one of the program’s four pillars: transportation, health, energy and sustainability, or social planning. 

Students will have the opportunity to receive one of four donations of up to $25,000 for the development of their project. The ideas presented will be the property of the university, which will decide whether to register or patent them. A winning team will be selected in each category.

“We trust in the talent of our students and above all in their potential. In this edition, specifically, we seek to receive mobility solutions that contribute to different challenges such as: mobility of bedridden people, services, accessibility, etc.,” said Berlinski.

“It’s the opportunity perfect for bringing solutions to real challenges faced by the Puerto Rican community,” he added.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Enactus Puerto Rico selects 2 winners during Social Enterprise Week 2024
NIMB Staff August 21, 2024
Puerto Rico to host 2024 World Robotics Olympics in October
NIMB Staff August 7, 2024
Puerto Rican team wins space business plan hackathon at GEC+ Puerto Rico
NIMB Staff July 23, 2024
Bravo Family Foundation closes successful Oestech Hackfest 2024
Contributor May 8, 2024

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPONSORED QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Quote of the Week sponsor.

“The new generations expect more than spending their days in an office. They expect work-life balance. So, there has been a significant change in mindset. Before, the company looked for the candidates. Now the candidates look for the company.

Related Stories

Enactus Puerto Rico selects 2 winners during Social Enterprise Week 2024
Puerto Rico to host 2024 World Robotics Olympics in October
Puerto Rican team wins space business plan hackathon at GEC+ Puerto Rico
Bravo Family Foundation closes successful Oestech Hackfest 2024
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.