JJ Barea Elite Summer Tour basketball clinic back for 16th edition

Recently retired Puerto Rico national basketball team guard, José Juan Barea, is once again heading his namesake nonprofit’s clinics, which will take place in San Juan, Loíza and Corozal on July 20, 21 and 22, respectively.

Youngsters between the ages of 12 and 15 will receive and strengthen skills from professional coaches and Barea.

“At T-Mobile we’re committed to sports, the development of Puerto Rican youth and local talent. We are proud to be the official sponsor of the JJ Barea Elite Summer Tour for 16 consecutive years and we are excited to be part of the growth of our youth in sports through experiences like these,” said Lyanette Dávila, marketing director of T-Mobile Puerto Rico.

The tour began at the Department of Sports and Recreation with a morning session of inclusion clinics for children from the Hoops Strong, Baloncesto Sin Límites and Special Olympics of Puerto Rico groups. Members of the Puerto Rico Police Athletic League participated in the afternoon session.

The clinics continue July 21 at the Eladio Rivera Quiñones Vocational School court in Loíza and July 22, at the Carmen Zoraida Figueroa Coliseum in Corozal. Among the groups participating in the tour are the Psychopedagogical Institute of Puerto Rico, Bayamón Stars, Down Syndrome Foundation, Toa Alta Suns, CODERI and Bayamón Van Scoy.

“Especially at this moment, it fills me with joy and satisfaction to be able to offer children and young people a space where they can learn and have fun. This year, for the fifth time, we worked together to make a day of inclusion in which we invited participants with intellectual disabilities,” said Barea.

“We focused on working with basic skills for young people, boys and girls who are interested in basketball. It’s gratifying to be able to give them tools to achieve their goals on and off the court,” he said.

Rafael “Chino” Torres leads the team of coaches who will be offering basketball clinics at all tour stops. Participants receive a T-shirt, medal, and certificate of participation as well as the opportunity to spend time with Barea during the clinics.