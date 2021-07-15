Marvel International Inc. backs local basketball league with 1st-time sponsorship

The company has launched collectible boxes of El Gordito de Marvel hamburgers featuring hoopsters from local basketball teams including the Leones, Santeros, Mets, and the Vaqueros.

Marvel International Inc., a subsidiary of B. Fernández Holdings Inc., announced the production of a special collectible box of its familiar hamburgers El Gordito as part of its sponsorship agreement with Puerto Rico’s basketball league.

The company employs 50 people at its production plant in Guaynabo who produce over 150,000 pounds of meat, soups, stir fry, spices, and dips a week for the Marvel International Inc. portfolio.

But its flagship line is its variety of hamburgers in pork, beef, chicken and a combination of beef and bacon that are distributed to 400 establishments in regions of the US mainland that have a high concentration of Puerto Ricans. The brand is available across 11 mainland states such as Florida, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia, among others.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&zid=105042&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&zid=105042&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

And the stateside distribution push is growing, said Janelle Vázquez-Padró, business development manager for B. Fernandez & Hnos. Inc.

“Marvel continues to be the preferred brand for local consumers as we guarantee the highest quality, the best taste and convenience for Puerto Rican families,” she said.

“We will continue to bet on the development of locally manufactured products such as our hamburgers. Through innovations and product development that meet the needs of the market, we will continue to attract consumers to the category and generate long-term growth,” Vázquez-Padró said.

As part of its sponsorship agreement with Puerto Rico’s National Basketball League, Marvel has created a campaign under the “El equipo de Gordito está bien guilla’o” slogan and features well-known hoopsters on its hamburger boxes.

By featuring members of the Leones, Santeros, Mets and Vaqueros basketball teams, “we not only support the island’s economic growth and sports, but also the union of our families and the fans,” said Eduardo Collado, director of the Marvel plant.

With the new alliance, the local manufacturer becomes — for the first time — one of the main sponsors of the 2021 basketball season.

Author Details Author Details Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez Author Details





Business reporter with 27 years of experience writing for weekly and daily newspapers, as well as trade publications in Puerto Rico. My list of former employers includes Caribbean Business, The San Juan Star, and the Puerto Rico Daily Sun, among others. My areas of expertise include telecommunications, technology, retail, agriculture, tourism, banking and most other segments of Puerto Rico’s economy.