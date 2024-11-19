Execs named in auto, retail, health and distribution industries

New leadership at Toyota de Puerto Rico

Toyota de Puerto Rico (TDPR) announced the appointment of Jaycie Dane as its new president as current President George Christoff retires after 35 years of service in various positions and markets.

Dane joined Toyota de Puerto Rico in 2023 as vice president and general manager of operations. Before this role, she served as Lexus Division general manager at Toyota Motor North America.

During her 32 years at Toyota, Dane has held several positions with the Toyota, Lexus and Scion brands in North America and the Latin America Caribbean Region. She holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville and an MBA from California State University.

“My 11 years at Toyota de Puerto Rico have been rewarding. I had the unique opportunity to work with the industry’s most valuable and respected professionals while having the honor to immerse myself in the local culture and society. As I retire, I’m confident [Dane] and her team will take Toyota and Lexus to their next level of excellence,” said Christoff.

“I accept this new position with happiness and humbleness. Puerto Rico is an important market for us, with many loyal customers who love Toyota and Lexus,” said Dane.

“This is a great responsibility to continue serving our Toyota dealers and customers. This new position provides me the opportunity to develop new initiatives to strengthen our position in the market and continue providing our customers with the products, technology and reliability they expect,” she said.