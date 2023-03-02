B. Fernández & Hnos. unveils new corporate image, vision

B. Fernández & Hnos. is headquartered in Bayamón.

Puerto Rican company B. Fernández & Hnos. is marking 135 years in business by refreshing its corporate image, transforming its identity, and adjusting it to current trends driving local and international markets, President Mario Somoza announced.

“With a fifth generation actively working in the company and fully integrated into the businesses’ projection, we felt it important to reflect an image of modernity and let it be known that B. Fernández & Hnos. is a dynamic and entrepreneurial company with a great sense of commitment to Puerto Rico,” he said.

B. Fernández & Hnos. is dedicated to the distribution of food, provisions, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, tobacco, and cleaning and household products for both local and international brands.

It serves more than 5,500 clients in Puerto Rico and distributes more than 4,000 dry and perishable goods through a network of more than 550 employees.

“It is evident that to maintain growth for the past 135 years, the company has remained in a state of continuous transformation,” Somoza said.

“We all remember how in the 70’s we began to distribute wines, and today we represent more than 200 wineries. A decade ago, for example, we increased our sales strategy and went from a traditional model to a hybrid one where we incorporated direct delivery to stores,” he said.

“In the same vein, we have created many other important moments that have impacted not only the industry islandwide, but also Puerto Rico’s economy and growth. Today we proudly say that we went from being a small warehouse on the docks of Old San Juan to offering more than 265,000 square feet of storage,” Somoza said.

The company’s new logo is being integrated into all the establishments that the company serves, namely pharmacies, gas stations, cash & carries, bars, bakeries, grocery stores and supermarket chains, among others.

“More than a century of history has allowed us to build the necessary strategic and infrastructure systems to implement initiatives that help us expand our footprint in Puerto Rico while continuing to motivate us throughout our growth process,” said Somoza, who has been at the company’s helm since 2021.