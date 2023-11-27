Jump All In! incubator seeks culinary entrepreneurs for next cohort

The program expands the spectrum of people who can participate because they do not necessarily have to have a startup, they may apply with an idea, organizers said.

The Jump All In! culinary incubator is inviting culinary entrepreneurs to join the third generation of its program, offering education, community and contacts to help them pursue their gastronomic ventures.

Those interested have until Dec. 8 to submit their application.

This time around, the new group will begin with the educational curriculum in January and will be evaluated for a kiosk spot in the Lote 23 culinary space in Santurce in April. The program expands the range of participants because they do not necessarily need to already be running a startup, they may apply with just an idea, organizers said.

“We know that gastronomic ventures are uphill and require a lot of investment, something that’s difficult to achieve for many entrepreneurs. That’s why we want to give them support with the educational ingredients they need to formalize their concept and fully launch themselves into developing and growing them,” said Cristina Sumaza, executive director of the program.

“Puerto Rico has a gastronomic industry that is on par with the best in the world. With Jump All In!, we seek to give those who start in this industry the community and the foundations they need to become leaders,” Sumaza added. “We invite everyone to request and stay tuned to our networks for office hours and support to complete the application.”

Jump All In! is part of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Small Business Incubator and Accelerator Program and receives Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery funds.

Thr program was launched in 2021 and, in those two years, it has worked with more than 30 entrepreneurs. The program has more than 20 expert mentors in finance, service, communication, access to capital and other areas.

“I have been pleasantly surprised with the quality of the mentors in the program. In each session, my partner and I have learned something of value. The curriculum considers the needs of businesses in the industry,” said Paúl González, co-owner of Club Mezcal and participant in the second generation of Jump All In! and currently has a kiosk in Lote 23.

The program’s structure includes a group assessment process, where participants raise their concerns and needs and are connected with resources to help them achieve their goals.

“The community is one of the things I liked most about the program. In the evaluation process, I have received contacts and guidance to move important issues in my business,” said Natalie Rivera, owner of Mandorle Pasticceria & Panificio, who is participating only in the program’s educational curriculum.

“As a first-generation participant, but having a kiosk with the second, I can say that the program has grown and gained strength,” said Yadsca Rosario, owner of PostreoJaus.

“The way the team has already connected us with opportunities to continue the operation after our year at Lote 23 ends, has us extremely excited and grateful,” said Luis Bautista, co-owner of Deep Dish PR. “The community that we have created among participants has also helped us grow a lot as entrepreneurs.”

