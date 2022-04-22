Kayaking Puerto Rico, DNER partner to rescue Culebra’s coral reefs

SCTLD is a disease that causes the death of coral polyp tissue through suspected bacterial pathogens.

Kayaking Puerto Rico, together with the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DNER), will promote a plan to rescue sick coral reefs in Tamarindo Beach in Culebra that contracted Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease, after investing $500,000 on a new ship.

SCTLD is a disease that causes the death of coral polyp tissue through suspected bacterial pathogens, yet recent studies have shown that amoxicillin slows the spread of the disease when applied to coral colonies.

Starting in May, Kayak Puerto Rico will offer an excursion aboard the 46-foot vessel, El Kraken, that will be open to the public during which it will be delivering the first medication application.

Tourists who participate in the excursion will be able to learn about the importance of protecting the marine ecosystem, while snorkeling in the crystal clear waters of the islands and keys of Cordillera and Culebra.

“It’s our commitment to protect and promote education about the natural resources of the Luis Peña Nature Reserve and Tamarindo Beach where several colonies of infected corals live, and this antibiotic treatment of the reefs will help us provide health to one of our most precious natural resources,” said Ashley Pérez, biologist, and manager of Kayaking Puerto Rico’s Aquafari Culebra tour.

The initiative will generate about eight direct jobs.