Kinesis Foundation launches annual campaign: ‘Believe in tomorrow, Believe in me’

The Kinesis Foundation is reaffirming its commitment to students with academic excellence and financial needs, under the “Believe in tomorrow, Believe in me” campaign to promote fundraising through recurring contributions.

The Kinesis Foundation is dedicated to providing the necessary resources for Puerto Rican students to achieve a highly competitive education. Since its inception, it has worked so that youth are educated and empowered with the necessary resources to develop a healthy socioeconomic environment for Puerto Rico.

One of their main programs is the Kinesis Scholarship to help students be admitted to the best universities in the world. Apart from financial support, the nonprofit provides the necessary tools to graduate college. Currently, the foundation has awarded scholarships to more than 750 students and disbursed more than $8 million.

“We need to promote a cultural change in education. A change that fosters in our youth the necessary capacities for successful access to college from an early age,” said Kinesis Foundation Founder José Enrique Fernández.

“Annually, we receive more than 600 applications from extraordinary young people and we only get scholarships to less than 1/8 of the applicants. Our greatest challenge is to strengthen the Scholarship Fund with the support of friends and benefactors, to increase the impact of more than 200 students a year,” Fernández said.