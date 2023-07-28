LemVega Capital acquires Peak Capital, launches 2 funds

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

With its base in Puerto Rico, LemVega Capital benefits from incentives for biotech companies, rendering it a “prime location for investment and business growth.”

San Juan-based private investment firm LemVega Capital announced the launch of two funds through the acquisition of Peak Capital, an alternative investment firm based in Toronto, Canada.

With $10 million in commitments already, the new funds — LemVega Capital Collectibles Fund IV and LemVega Capital Crypto Fund V — have garnered attention from investors interested in new alternative assets, the firm stated.

“We’re excited to introduce these new funds under LemVega Capital, offering our limited partners an exceptional investment experience,” said Caroline Farah Lembck, CEO of LemVega Capital. “In today’s ever-changing investment landscape, we firmly believe that innovation and agility are key to success. Our dedicated team remains committed to staying at the forefront of industry trends, enabling us to deliver outstanding results for our valued investors.”

The funds will utilize a robust and adaptive investment approach, leveraging advanced strategies and superior technologies to optimize risk-adjusted returns, officials said.

“We are absolutely thrilled to launch our new innovative funds, meeting the ever-growing investor demand for alternative assets,” said Chris Conant, former CEO of Peak Capital, who now joins LemVega Capital’s executive team as managing partner and chief growth officer.

“We are driven by the belief that diversification and forward-thinking strategies are essential for empowering investors to achieve their investment goals in today’s dynamic markets,” he said. “With a passion for innovation and a commitment to excellence, we are excited to usher in a new era of investment opportunities, providing our investors with the fund vehicles they need to thrive in the ever-evolving investment landscape.”

LemVega Capital has a track record of delivering “consistent and competitive returns to its investors through its previous fund offerings.”

LemVega Capital Collectibles Fund IV focuses on the rapidly growing market of collectibles, tapping into investment opportunities in fine art, fine wine and rare memorabilia. Meanwhile, LemVega Capital Crypto Fund V capitalizes on the burgeoning cryptocurrency market, providing investors access to a diversified portfolio of digital assets.