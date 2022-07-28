Liberty LatAm’s footprint reflects diversity, social impact, inclusion

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Liberty Foundation has worked to support a cross-section of communities, from disadvantaged women to education, in Puerto Rico.

Liberty Latin America, parent company of Liberty Puerto Rico, spent last year strengthening its social outreach efforts across the countries it serves, working with nonprofits and other groups to benefit different communities.

In the second “Environment, Social and Governance” report, the company summarizes its overall progress in its Latin America and Caribbean operations through December 2021.

In Puerto Rico, the company does its outreach work through Liberty Foundation, which last year donated $180,000 to nonprofit organizations locally and in the U.S. Virgin Islands that work to eradicate gender-based violence with educational programs and direct assistance to survivors, including Coordinadora Paz para las Mujeres; Fundación Alas a la Mujer; Hogar Ruth; Centro para Puerto Rico; Family Resource Center, St. Thomas; and Women’s Coalition of St. Croix.

Liberty Foundation provided ongoing financial assistance to Instituto Nueva Escuela, a nonprofit organization that served 6,616 students in Montessori environments through its school transformation program supporting 46 schools across 25 municipalities.

In alliance with Grupo Guayacán, Liberty Foundation conceptualized and launched “Connecting Your Business to Success,” an educational, mentoring, and seed capital program for entrepreneurs, which was made possible through a $500,000 investment.

In total, 62% of all the grants the Liberty Foundation gave during 2021 were invested in educational programs and services offered by nonprofit organizations, according to the report.

During 2021, the report also stated that Liberty Foundation partnered with Scuba Dogs Society to clean up coastal areas across Puerto Rico vía “Limpieza a fondo” and participated in the International Coastal Cleanup Day 2021.

The Liberty Foundation’s alliance with environmental protection nonprofit Para La Naturaleza was strengthened in 2021 through its donation of $150,000 to develop agroecology and hiking trails projects with socio-economic impact, as News is my Business reported.

Liberty Puerto Rico provided free installation, equipment, and internet and telephone service, with a value of $43,000, to 19 non-profit organizations in 2021.

Meanwhile, John Winter, chief legal officer, and secretary of Liberty Latin America, told News is my Business that the company is also going far in its efforts to put inclusion in the forefront of its operations.

“Our quality diversity inclusion is really going on if you compare it to other companies in our region, because we’re really trying to be a leader in that space,” he said in an interview with this media outlet.

“We’re increasing our female population in the leadership area but it isn’t there yet, but on the day we released the report we added a well-known woman who is an ambassador of Mexico to our board of directors, which is exciting for us,” said Winter.

As of Dec. 31, 2021, Liberty Latin America employed approximately 11,900 full-time people across its regional footprint, and approximately 4,200 are unionized, primarily across the Caribbean, Panama, and Puerto Rico.

Women represented 42% of its global employees — 38% of its managerial positions.

In its annual survey, 52% of the employees self-identified as Latino(a), 24% as Black, 6% identified as part of the LGBTQIA+ community, and 2% disclosed having a disability.