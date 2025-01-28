Liberty nabs 8th Speedtest Award from Ookla for fastest fixed network

Ookla evaluated 71,492 user-initiated tests to determine the award winner for Best Fixed Video Experience.

The company also earned its third consecutive award for best fixed video experience in Puerto Rico.

Liberty has been named Puerto Rico’s “Fastest Fixed Network” for the eighth consecutive year, earning the 2024 Speedtest Award with a Speed Score of 126.9 for the first half of the year — 17.7% ahead of the next closest internet service provider on the island.

The company also retained the title of “Best Fixed Video Experience Provider” for the third year in a row, achieving a video score of 82.32.

“This award is a testament of our continuous investments and work on our fixed network. I am very proud of the dedication of our employees who design, plan, build and maintain our infrastructure,” said Eduardo Díaz-Corona, Liberty’s senior vice president and general manager. “We have continued to upgrade the network to give consumers more speed and reliability, plus an enhanced customer experience with our broadband and video products.”

The Speedtest Award is based on Ookla’s analysis of 2,421,230 user-initiated tests carried out in Puerto Rico between January and June 2024.

These tests, taken on Speedtest applications connected to fixed networks, measure both download and upload speeds. The Speed Score calculation prioritizes download speed, which accounts for 80% of the final score.

Liberty also reclaimed its position as the island’s top provider for video experience, evaluated through Ookla’s in-app video tests, which assess streaming quality and device performance in real-world scenarios. These tests included 71,492 user-initiated trials during the same period.

“Liberty’s achievement in winning the Speedtest Award for Fastest Fixed Network during eight consecutive years highlights their commitment to excellence and positions them at the forefront of fixed network providers in Puerto Rico,” said Stephen Bye, CEO of Ookla, a division of Ziff Davis. “We commend their dedication to providing industry-leading service in the market, and congratulate them on this outstanding accomplishment.”