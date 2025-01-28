‘Lidera con dinamismo’ guides in the discovery of leadership potential

“Lidera con dinamismo” by María de Lourdes Ortiz-Rodríguez is a guide to uncovering leadership potential and inspiring positive change.

January is the perfect time to reflect on our goals and work on becoming the best version of ourselves. If developing your leadership skills and making a positive impact on your surroundings is one of your resolutions this year, the book “Lidera con dinamismo: Transforma tu vida e inspira tu entorno” (“Lead with Dynamism: Transform Your Life and Inspire Your Surroundings”) is your ideal companion.

Written by leadership coach María de Lourdes Ortiz-Rodríguez, the book, available only in Spanish, may be picked up at Walgreens stores in Puerto Rico and on Amazon.

The dynamic leadership formula presented in the book is the same proven approach the author has successfully applied with executives throughout her career as an executive coach. Designed to cater to both emerging leaders and seasoned professionals, the book provides a solid foundation to uncover and enhance the leadership potential within each of us.

“Starting the year with clarity and purpose is essential. This book serves as a practical guide for anyone looking to discover the leader within, learn how to stay motivated, and inspire others to achieve extraordinary results in both their personal and professional lives,” Ortiz-Rodríguez said.

“Lidera con dinamismo” breaks away from the static concept of leadership, offering a dynamic approach that emphasizes adaptability and the ability to adjust strategies to individual realities, preferences, challenges and aspirations.

Puerto Rico-born Ortiz-Rodríguez invites readers to recognize themselves as leaders of their own lives, empowering them to make a positive impact on their environments. Through processes of self-reflection and personal accountability, the book ignites the spark of individual leadership in every reader.

Author María de Lourdes Ortiz-Rodríguez is a certified coach and speaker specializing in leadership and personal development. She has helped thousands of individuals discover and cultivate their leadership skills throughout her career.