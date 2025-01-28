Molecular Center-UPR to host free scientific workshop

The workshop will be offered on Feb. 6 at 2:30 p.m. in the lobby of the Molecular Center in Cupey.

The “From Bench to Market” series is aimed at researchers, students and entrepreneurs.

The Molecular Science Research Center at the University of Puerto Rico (UPR) has announced the first talk in its “From Bench to Market” scientific entrepreneurship workshop series, starting Feb. 6 with an info-session at the building’s lobby near the Urban Train’s Cupey station at 2:30 p.m.

All sessions in the “From Bench to Market” series are free and open to the public, with a focus on students, teachers, university professors, young people and entrepreneurs.

The workshop will feature the I-Corps Puerto Rico and “Get Closer to the Grant” programs. Patricia Ramírez Gepil, manager of I-Corps PR, will present “How to Validate Your Business Idea.” I-Corps PR is a customer discovery program that helps participants understand their potential clients and make informed decisions.

Gian L. Ortiz, manager of the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program and the Colmena66 “Get Closer to the Grant” initiative, will deliver the talk “Do You Have an Innovative Idea and Want to Take It to Market?”

“Get Closer to the Grant” supports researchers and entrepreneurs in obtaining federal funding to commercialize innovative technologies. The program provides guidance to access SBIR/STTR (Small Business Technology Transfer) grant programs, which offer more than $4 billion in funding for developing and bringing innovative technologies to market.

For more information, email [email protected]. These events are sponsored by the Center for Support to Innovation and Commercialization (UPR i+c) and the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust.