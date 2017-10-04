Liberty recovery efforts at full steam, free wifi available

Liberty Puerto Rico is making progress in its infrastructure restoration work, completing repairs to its fiber line from San Juan to Luquillo and lines extending to Caguas and Levittown, the company confirmed Tuesday.

Technical staff is in the Mayagüez area rebuilding the fiber ring in the west, it added.

Liberty is working jointly with the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority to ensure that services are available once the zones are energized. The company is verifying equipment to repair faults or rebuild its facilities in areas with severe damage to have them available once they are energized.

Liberty has also activated a plan to send joint brigades of line and construction technicians to restore services in areas where electricity is already available as soon as possible, the company said in a statement.

“Liberty is committed to Puerto Rico’s recovery following the passing of Hurricane María and we have been working since the day after the storm to restore our services as soon as possible,” said Naji Khoury, president of Liberty Puerto Rico.

“We want Puerto Rico to be able to have its telecommunications services and we are working tirelessly to achieve this purpose,” he said.

In the meantime, the company has activated free wi-fi hotspots in several public places, in Bahía Urbana in Old San Juan, the West Marine parking lot in Hato Rey, and a third in Luquillo. It is adding other connections in Caguas and Bayamón, and has more lined up in the coming days.

‘Go back to business’ initiative

In related news, Liberty Business announced today its “Go Back to Business” initiative, through which customers from Liberty’s business division will receive communication help to spread operation details of their businesses.

The program provides an exclusive number through which they can announce that their businesses are already open. By calling (787) 355-9774, Liberty’s business customers can leave a voice mail with detailed information they want their customers to know such as opening hours, available payment methods and send messages to their employees so they can come back to work, just to name a few. Customers can leave this information at www.reportalibertybusiness.com/negocio. Liberty Business will spread each participating business’ message through its social media pages on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

“This is a way that we can help our customers spread the word that they are up and running,” said Antonio Llona, vice president of Liberty Business. “Thus, we can help boost Puerto Rico’s economy at a time when it needs it the most.”

All Liberty Business customers participate automatically in this program. They do not have to enroll or pay an additional fee.