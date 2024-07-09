Liberty Square in San Patricio wins Gold Award for architecture

San Patricio Village's Liberty Square received the Gold Award for mixed-use architecture at the CLICC Awards ceremony in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The CLICC Awards recognized Liberty Square among more than 100 projects.

Liberty Square in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico’s San Patricio Village shopping and entertainment area, won the Gold Award in the architecture category, under the mixed uses subcategory, at the Latin American Chamber of the Shopping Center Industry (CLICC, in Spanish) awards. The award recognized Liberty Square out of more than 100 projects in the marketing, social impact, technology and architecture categories.

Held in Sao Paulo, Brazil, the first edition of the CLICC Awards saw attendance from more than 1,500 people as part of the 2nd Congress of Latin American Shopping Centers. Industry leaders from countries such as Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Mexico, and Uruguay participated in the event.

The CLICC Awards were established to celebrate excellence and innovation in Latin American shopping centers and to incentivize innovation and development in the industry.

“We are extremely honored to have been the winners of this award, since in addition to having been the only project nominated from Puerto Rico, we compete with projects of international scope, benchmarks of excellence and innovation for the entire region,” Empresas Caparra President Adolfo “Tito” González said. “We know that Liberty Square is a unique project that came to transform the retail industry on the island and we are very proud that it has been internationally recognized.”

González thanked the design and construction team, including Carrerá Arquitectos, Interlink, Cipo Group, and business partners such as Liberty, Banco Popular, American Express and BMedia. He also acknowledged the tenants and employees who contribute to providing visitors with “unique and memorable experiences.”

“Liberty Square has proven to be much more than we expected, and there are still many new things to come to continue positioning Liberty Square and San Patricio as the new destination for shopping, dining and entertainment,” González noted.

Liberty Square’s tenants include The Room, Studio F, Tous, The Bookmark, Paulina Escanes, Nacionsushi, Beamina, and Mad Chuck. Upcoming openings include Ocean Lab Brewing Co., Pimentón Pizzeria & Birreria, and Ruth’s Chris Steak House.

Besides Liberty Square, San Patricio Village includes San Patricio Plaza and Galería San Patricio, together featuring more than 150 shops, restaurants and service establishments.