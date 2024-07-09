Royal Sonesta San Juan wins ‘2024 Hotel of the Year’ award

The property entered the market at the end of 2020 as a new brand, competing with larger, long-established brands such as Hilton, Marriott, Hyatt and Sheraton.

The award celebrates excellence across multiple key performance indicators.

The Royal Sonesta San Juan has been awarded the 2024 Hotel of the Year Award among more than 1,200 properties within the Sonesta Hotels & Resorts portfolio, where The Royal Sonesta serves as the chain’s luxury brand.

This award recognizes excellence across various facets of the hotel industry, celebrating properties that have excelled in multiple key performance indicators. The winning hotels have demonstrated market share growth, strong gross operating profit, superior guest satisfaction scores, and operational excellence in all departments, officials stated.

Raúl Bustamante, general manager of The Royal Sonesta San Juan, along with Chagrin Olivo, director of sales and marketing, received the award during the Sonesta Global Conference in Las Vegas.

“We feel honored to be recognized with this award given by Sonesta Hotels & Resorts. Our recipe for success has been our impeccable execution of personal and human touch,” said Bustamante, noting the dedication of his team.

The Royal Sonesta San Juan repositioned itself in 2023 after the challenges many hotels faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The property entered the market at the end of 2020 as a new brand, competing with larger, long-established brands such as Hilton, Marriott, Hyatt and Sheraton.

“The challenge was to position the new brand as a market leader in a short period of time. The hotel management developed a vision for the hotel to be known in the marketplace for its contribution to society, serving all stakeholders with a humane and personal touch. Its mission is to serve, not only its guests and customers but all stakeholders alike,” hotel officials noted in a release.

The result, they said, is “high visibility in the marketplace, continuously being shown as No. 1 in TripAdvisor, receiving the 2023 Travelers Choice Award and commanding a top position for guest favorability in Expedia and Booking.com.”