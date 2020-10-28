Local entrepreneurs launch MyCloudMenu tech for contactless service

October 28, 2020 261

Looking to provide a safe experience to customers, three marketing and technology experts launched MyCloudMenu, an interface that enables the consumer to build a cart using their mobile device, select a time of pick-up and pay a business with ATH Movil, minimizing the physical contact and risks.

“We all have a responsibility to protect ourselves by minimizing contact and risks; yet the local economic activity also needs to recover. MyCloudMenu bridges that gap between businesses and the consumers, enabling a safer purchase process,” said Pedro Rinaldi, co-founder in charge of marketing and operations.

“Our goal is to lead the digitalization of Puerto Rico and we have created the tools that seamlessly integrate all phases of a business operation,” said Rinaldi, who along with Elmer De Leon in charge of technology and structure, and Gabriel Méndez, responsible for business and finance established the operation.

Through the MyCloudMenu service, the consumer visits the partners’ website on their preferred browser (no application download needed), generates the order, schedules the pickup date and time and pays with ATH Movil.

The order can be scheduled up to three days in advance or upon arriving at the business.

“The consumer has complete control of their experience,” Rinaldi said.

The technology allows restaurants to have a dynamic digital menu, facilitates the ordering process and connects all points of the operation through a tailored interface for the waiter, kitchen, bar and management, the developers said.

MyCloudMenu is already live at the 18 locations of La Frutera PR, Fueguito Burritos and Burbujas by Rene in Guaynabo.

Although the interface has launched in 35 locations, MyCloudMenu is also reaching other industries in Puerto Rico including hospitality, cafeterias and campuses.

The founders have also launched the nonprofit version, which enables organizations like Iniciativa Comunitaria, 7 Quillas SanJuan and others to receive donations, share volunteer information and other needed resources.

