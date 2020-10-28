Puerto Rico Treasury Department unveils online appointment system

October 28, 2020 215

The Puerto Rico Treasury Department unveiled a new online appointment system through which taxpayers can schedule time with the agency and conduct their transactions at a given date.

“With great satisfaction I announce that we already have our online appointment system available to continue serving the needs of taxpayers in an agile and safe manner, complying with physical distancing and the prevention of COVID-19,” said Treasury Secretary Francisco Parés.

When accessing the online appointment service, taxpayers will be able to select under the categories of “Collections Offices,” services through face-to-face appointments, and “Taxpayer Service,” for services over the phone with Treasury staff.

Users will also find a list of frequently asked questions about how the new appointment system works.

“By clicking on these service areas, citizens will find different options available and a description of the documents and requirements that they must have at the time of getting service,” Parés said.

Once the taxpayer selects the service needed, they will click on the calendar to reserve their slot, according to availability. The appointments will be guaranteed as long as there is no emergency situation in the Collections Offices and Service Centers. If a situation arises, the agency would notify the taxpayer via the provided email.

“This digital tool represents a great step forward in improving the services that the Treasury Department must provide all taxpayers. Our work plan includes continuing to add options to the system,” Parés said.

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.