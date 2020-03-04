Local executive included in NY Fed’s 2nd District Advisory Council

March 4, 2020 324

Federico Stubbe, Jr., president of PRISA Group, which is currently in the final stages of inaugurating its Distrito T-Mobile entertainment complex in San Juan, has been chosen as a member of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Second District Advisory Council.

The private-sector group is sponsored by the New York Fed and will hold its first meeting of on Mar. 5, the entity announced.

The Council is being formed to supersede two advisory groups that have been sunsetted – The Upstate New York and Regional Advisory Board and the Advisory Council on Small Business and Agriculture.

The primary purpose of the new Council will be to provide high-level insights and advice to the New York Fed President and New York Fed leadership concerning business and economic conditions in the second district, the entity said.

“As we continuously seek to gain a better understanding of the economic and business realities throughout our district, it made sense to create a new advisory group that has broad representation across industries, sizes and geographies,” said Jack Gutt, executive vice president and head of communications and outreach.

The Council members will consist primarily of CEO’s or other senior management officials from small, medium and large businesses representing diverse industries in the second district, which includes Puerto Rico.

Members may occasionally hold policy or academic positions. There are expected to be 10-15 members at any given time, and membership will rotate over time to ensure that a range of views are represented.