FEMA looking for small P.R.-based transportation co. for contract

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is asking for a small business in Puerto Rico to provide transportation services between the San Juan Convention Center and a Joint Field Office.

The companies that bid on this contract using Fedbid.com should be prepared to transport up to 1,500 people daily the agency announced.

One contract will be awarded and it is reserved for a small business. The deadline to submit a bid is Jan. 18, 2018, the agency informed.

The solicitation notes that most of the movement will be in the morning between the hours of 6 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.

“The company will be required to provide transportation throughout the afternoon for stragglers. The work could start in as little as three days from the awarding of the contract and will last for three months,” FEMA noted.

Offerors should take into consideration that there is also the possibility for extra trips to be needed to different areas throughout Puerto Rico. The price for this line on the contract has a quantity of 24 one-way tips.

The contract will be awarded to the company that provides the lowest price technically acceptable. Bids will be accepted on the third-party website Fedbid.com. The minimum bid is set at $1,000. There are also non-pricing factors to be considered by any company submitting an offer to the government, FEMA added.

The non-pricing factors should total no more than five pages and be attached to the pricing offer. They include a statement of capability, documentation of vehicles with capacity listed, past performance history on similar federal or commercial contracts and three references. Offerors must also be registered in the System for Award Management (SAM), FEMA concluded.