L’Oreal Caribe, United Way Puerto Rico join to help women, youth

More than 10,000 participants have benefited from the collaboration.

L’Oréal Caribe and United Way of Puerto Rico have partnered to support nonprofit organizations that serve communities around the island. Through the “L’Oréal For the Future” program, the cosmetics company will donate a substantial number of products from its brands.

The first donation was made last quarter, totaling more than $15,000 in skin care, hair care and cosmetics products from brands such as La Roche-Posay, Essie and Garnier. In May, Garnier products were distributed to 72 affiliated organizations as part of ongoing efforts facilitated by United Way of Puerto Rico, officials said.

“We strongly believe in the power of collaboration as a key tool to drive positive change, both in our communities and in society at large. We are committed to achieving change and making a difference in the lives of many people,” said Gilles Delaunay, general manager of L’Oréal Caribe.

United Way of Puerto Rico’s network of partner organizations serves diverse groups, including women receiving support from shelters.

“At United Way of Puerto Rico, we’re well aware of the great corporate social responsibility undertaken by the L’Oréal Groupe around the world, as evidenced by its actions to support the Puerto Rican community,” said Glorymar Rivera-Báez, CEO of United Way of Puerto Rico.

“Its donation of more than 27,000 products was channeled to 72 of our nonprofit organizations, which make it possible for their participants to enjoy health and beauty, important components for a better quality of life. These are the types of alliances that, for our organization, result in a natural model for promoting the much-needed common welfare,” she added.

The organizations that benefited include the American Red Cross, Puerto Rico chapter; La Fondita de Jesús; the Hogar de Niños Forjadores de Esperanza; Make-A-Wish Puerto Rico; and Hogar Nueva Mujer.