Lufthansa Technik Puerto Rico to install solar panel system at Aguadilla facility

Lufthansa Technik Puerto Rico's Aguadilla facility

Lufthansa Technik Puerto Rico (LTPR) has signed a 21-year power purchase agreement with Texas-based EDPR NA Distributed Generation LLC to install a 2-megawatt rooftop solar system at its Aguadilla facility, officials from both companies announced.

The installation is projected to fulfill between 95% and 100% of the site’s yearly energy requirements, saving the maintenance, operations and repair facility more than $10 million in operating expenses. The solar system will generate roughly 3 million kilowatt-hours annually, cutting carbon emissions by 2,126 metric tons each year for the next two decades.

EDPR NA DG, a subsidiary of EDP Renewables North America LLC, ranks among the top five renewable energy operators in North America.

This collaboration is EDPR NA DG’s first partnership with an aviation company. LTPR, a member of the Lufthansa Group, is working to reduce its carbon footprint and improve resource efficiency by 25%, increasing its renewable energy use to 50%.

The agreement with EDPR NA DG will help Puerto Rico’s grid reliability, officials said.

“We are proud to see our vision of making LTPR run with renewable energy come to life. This milestone is a leading example within Lufthansa Technik, where we are constantly looking into modern solutions which allow us to make our operations more sustainable,” said Alexander Feuersänger, Lufthansa Technik’s vice president of Operations Aircraft Maintenance Services.

Feuersänger had the determination to capitalize on Puerto Rico’s tropical weather to lessen Lufthansa Technik Puerto Rico’s carbon footprint and increase the facility’s resiliency with clean power, the company stated.

The power purchase agreement will result in an immediate reductions in LTPR’s operating expenses, greater control and predictability of future energy costs, and an immediate reduction of emissions, supporting Lufthansa Group’s sustainability goals, Lufthansa officials said.

The partnership with EDPR NA DG will help LTPR advance its sustainability and environmental, social and corporate governance objectives, while furthering the incorporation of green practices in its aviation industry services.

EDPR NA DG is a renewable energy leader committed to creating a reliable energy grid with distributed technologies. Therefore, when working together with Lufthansa Technik Puerto Rico, the company relied on its hands-on approach and expertise from the acquisition, construction and operation of 290 megawatt peak of distributed generation and community solar projects across North America.

“The partnership between EDPR NA DG and LTPR is a step toward making the grid and transportation sector in Puerto Rico cleaner and more resilient,” it stated.

“EDPR NA DG admires Lufthansa Technik Puerto Rico’s dedication and leadership in creating a more sustainable aviation sector,” said Gustavo Monteiro, EDPR NA DG’s CEO. “We are pleased to support Lufthansa Technik’s mission to decrease their carbon emissions by providing them with low-cost renewable energy solutions, whilst increasing resiliency in Puerto Rico’s energy grid.”

EDPR NA DG will collaborate with Puerto Rico-based Carpe Diem Developers to execute the project.

“Carpe Diem Developers is honored to help power Puerto Rico’s transition to renewable energy,” said David Denny, a partner at Carpe Diem Developers. “Through our work with EDPR NA DG, we are launching an exciting new era of distributed energy generation. LTPR has shown exemplary leadership through its local community engagement, and we are excited to help build this tangible symbol of their commitment to sustainability in Puerto Rico.”