LUMA Energy to launch Technical Training College in Puerto Rico

July 15, 2020 317

LUMA Energy, the consortium recently chosen to run the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority’s transmission and distribution grid, announced the start of construction of its of Technical Training College to offer “customized curriculum and hands-on training to its utility workers and the next generation of Puerto Rico’s skilled workforce.”

The LUMA training facility will be an accredited Northwest Lineman College campus. The company’s commitment “to a high level of safety and training for the people of Puerto Rico” includes a mobile training unit, the LUMA TransBanker.

LUMA’s partner companies, Canadian firm ATCO Ltd. (ATCO) and U.S.-based Fortune 500 firm Quanta Services Inc., are building the training facility that will break ground over the next two months. Classes are scheduled to begin in February 2021, the company said.

“Today, we began taking applications for students that we can train on our Florida campus and then return to work in Puerto Rico. The first five students chosen will receive fully paid training, housing, and costs,” the company said in a statement.

“Then we’ll start recruiting for the first class on the island, which will consist of 32 students. We’re working hand in hand with PREPA to secure the best candidates,” the company further noted.

For more information, send an email to info@LUMAPR.com.