LUMA to introduce redesigned bill to 1.5M customers this month

Contributor March 3, 2022
The new LUMA bill design will be clearer, easier to understand and provide more information on energy usage, the company stated.

As part of the company’s efforts to help their 1.5 million customers make informed energy choices, LUMA will be introducing a new bill design that customers can expect to begin seeing in their mailboxes and as eBills in this month.

The redesigned features graphics on energy use and costs, “and will be clearer, more visual and will feature valuable energy-saving tips,” the company stated.

As part of the new bill design, LUMA customers will be able to better understand exactly what they are paying for, the nature of their monthly energy usage and what they can do to conserve energy and save money, it stated.

“For years, Puerto Ricans have lacked the information they need to better understand their energy usage and bill, this new LUMA bill design is a fundamental change that will provide more transparency and will empower our 1.5 million customers with more relevant information they need to better understand their electric usage and bill,” said LUMA Vice President of Customer Experience, Jessica Laird.

“This new bill design is another example of LUMA’s commitment to improve the overall customer experience and providing the level of customer service Puerto Ricans expect and deserve,” she said.

The new bill design was informed by market research and customer input to help better address the needs of all LUMA customers.

Based on this customer feedback and research, the new bill will highlight key information, such as the bill breakdown, payment due date and effective tips meant to help customers save energy from month-to-month, the company stated.

It also provides graphics that illustrate energy usage and compares it with the previous month, and with the same month of the previous year.

The Puerto Rico Energy Bureau approved the new bill format in November 2021 and was shaped by input from the Independent Consumer Protection Office, the company stated.

LUMA customers can expect to begin receiving the redesigned bill starting March 4, 2022, with nearly all customers receiving the new bill by March 31, 2022.

Contributor
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
