’22 Puerto Rico Open tees-off with the return of fans to the field

Puerto Rico Tourism Co. Executive Director Carlos Mercado offered details of the event during a news conference.

The 2022 Puerto Rico Open, an official PGA Tout event that the Puerto Rico Tourism Company has been hosting for more than a decade, has teed-off at the Grand Reserve Golf Club Championship course.

The event is expected to generate $5.7 million for the local economy, government officials said.

“This year, the hotel activity promoted by the Puerto Rico Open is expected to generate 2,500 rooms/night, an invaluable boost to stimulate local economic activity and project the island as a successful host of massive international events in the Caribbean,” said Puerto Rico Tourism Co. Executive Director Carlos Mercado.

“The tournament also generates economic activity beyond the field of play because it directly affects local hotels and businesses such as restaurants, retail companies, ground transportation providers, tour guides, and event production companies, among others,” said Mercado.

This year marks the return of fans to the golf course, providing the opportunity to see 120 professional players who traveled to the island with their work teams and families to compete for a $3.7 million prize pool and 300 FedEx points cup.

Among the professionals confirmed for the tournament are Puerto Ricans Rafael Campos, Edward Figueroa, and Roberto Nieves, as well as international golf personalities, including Spaniard Rafa Cabrera Bello, Colombian Camilo Villegas, and German Martin Kaymer.

The broadcast of the event through the Golf Channel provides the island with exposure to an audience of more than 3.5 million viewers and raises its status as the ideal destination to plan a golf vacation in more than 200 domestic and international markets, Mercado said.