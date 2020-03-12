LuminAID, World Business Chicago send 1K solar lights to P.R. earthquake survivors

March 12, 2020 9

World Business Chicago and LuminAID have teamed up to send solar lanterns to the island, to help Puerto Rico’s earthquake survivors living in the island’s south and southwestern regions, many of which are still in shelters.

“We’ve been hearing from our partners on the ground since January that the situation is still very difficult in Puerto Rico,” said Daphna Gall, director of corporate and nonprofit partnerships at LuminAID.

“The continued aftershocks are taking a psychological and emotional toll on all families in the region, and many people are still unable to return to their homes. Providing some comfort to these families in the form of light after dark is one small way they can regain normalcy in their lives,” she said.

The 1,000 LuminAID lanterns are en route to Puerto Rico and will be divided among three organizations that have existing operations on the island: Casa Pueblo, Verde Luz, and the Puerto Rico Science, Technology, and Research Trust.

LuminAID lights can be recharged in the sun and are waterproof, making them ideal for families living in makeshift shelters.

“On behalf of World Business Chicago and our city’s business community, we are grateful to have been able to turn to Chicago-based, woman-led start up LuminAID to purchase solar powered lamps and lanterns to help those in Puerto Rico who continue to face challenges and difficulties following the recent earthquakes,” said World Business Chicago CEO Andrea Zopp.

LuminAID has been working in Puerto Rico since 2017, when Hurricane María struck the island. Through partnerships with local nonprofits, more than 50,000 LuminAID lanterns were distributed in Puerto Rico in the months following the hurricane.