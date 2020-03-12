Señor Paleta, Girls Scouts Team up to create new Samoa ‘flavor of the month’

March 12, 2020 217

The month of March has arrived, and with it, International Women’s Month. To commemorate the strength and power of women around the world, Señor Paleta teamed up with the Girl Scouts to create its new flavor of the month.

The alliance resulted in the “Samoa” flavor inspired by one of the most popular Girl Scouts cookie recipes.

“We’re proud to promote the empowerment and development of young girls in our community,” said Jennifer Serrano, who co-founded the artisanal popsicle company in 2014 along with Ramón Ortiz.

“Creating this flavor of the month for the second time with the purpose of continuing to contribute to the commendable Girl Scouts organization is a true honor,” she said.

March’s flavor was created in collaboration with the company’s pastry chef, Andrea Ayala, made with rich chocolate and coconut cream, and a crunchy Samoa cookie filling.

“The traditional Samoa cookies are made with chocolate, coconut and caramel cream. We respected the classic combination of these flavors so that the experience when tasting this unique paleta is just as delicious as eating the cookie,” said Ayala. “It brings me great joy to create something that people will love while also contributing to such a beautiful organization.”

Señor Paleta will $1 to the Girls Scouts of Citrus, in Orlando, for every Samoa paleta sold this month. The Samoa paleta will be available for a limited time at Señor Paleta’s kiosk at the Florida Mall in Orlando.

