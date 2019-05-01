M Property Services expands into P.R., hires local executive

May 1, 2019 112

Missouri-based M Property Services announced its entry into the Puerto Rico market, where it has hired Dorado native José M. Arreseigor as vice-president of the local operation.

Founded in 1990, M Property Services, LLC is a full-service real estate development, property management and brokerage firm. Its developments focus the concept of “LifeWorks” – the creation of master-planned environments that are attuned to the needs and aspirations of the total person, providing opportunities for individuals to live, learn, work, play and pray, the company stated.

Arreseigor will be responsible for establishing and growing M Property Services’ presence in Puerto Rico and managing the proposed $80 million development expansion of Ponce Health Sciences University — a private, for-profit university, as this media outlet reported in February.

“We’re excited to have Arreseigor spearheading M Property Services’ expansion into Puerto Rico and managing the MPS development of such an important project for the people of Ponce,” said Paul McKee, Jr., chairman of M Property Services.

“We’re looking forward to continued growth and development opportunities for MPS in Puerto Rico,” McKee said.

Arreseigor has more than 24 years of experience in the construction and real estate development industry.

Prior to MPS, Arreseigor worked as construction director for Putnam Bridge. He has a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Tulane University.

M Property Services has provided development assistance for more than 3,600 acres and more than 3.5 million square feet of commercial and residential space.

Specializing in large-scale, mixed-use developments, MPS and its affiliates have owned or developed and sold office buildings, industrial facilities, retail centers and sites throughout the St. Louis metropolitan region and surrounding states.