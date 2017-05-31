The Mall of San Juan hosting boat show June 3-4

The Mall of San Juan will host its first Boat Show on June 3-4, an event that will include store exhibits, live musical entertainment, kiosks and boat dealers in one place, at the lot adjacent to the North Entrance.

The Boat Show will begin at noon on Saturday, with the opening of the exhibitions kiosks and concessions area. A presentation by Trotamundos and a fashion show will follow. The day will wrap up with a presentation by La Secta at 9 p.m. The event picks up again at noon on Sunday, with a presentation by Atención Atención at 4 p.m., followed by another fashion show. The main event will be a concert by Black Guayaba at 8 p.m.

The stores that will exhibit their products include: Saks, Luis Antonio, Think Big, Sveda, Desigual, Melissa Shoes, Jorge Bared Joyeros, Pottery Barn, Brooks Brothers, Bulgari, Designer Eyes, Banana Republic and Daniel Espinosa, among others. Restaurants Kona Grill and Burger & Beer Joint will set up a special gastronomic area at the Boat Show.

“The Mall of San Juan Boat Show is a unique concept in its class that will give lovers of life at sea the opportunity to combine that pleasure with an unparalleled shopping experience by uniting the traditional elements of this type of event with the The Mall of San Juan’s shopping and gastronomy offer,” said Marnie Marquina, the mall’s marketing and sponsorships director.

Boating manufacturers Wally Castro Marine and Yacht Center, among other brands, will put their vessels on display. For ticket information, visit fangig.com. VIP tickets will also be available via Gustazos.