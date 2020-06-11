Marina Puerto del Rey offers tips for boaters navigating into hurricane season

June 11, 2020 90

As Puerto Rico heads into this year’s hurricane season, which weather experts have predicted will be an active one, Marina Puerto del Rey in Fajardo unveiled tips to prepare and secure boats in the coming months.

The season runs June 1 through Nov. 30, and navigating it requires planning, the owners of the marina located on the island’s eastern coast said.

Some of the questions a boat owner must ask themselves are: How much time do I have?; Will I move it to a protected area?; Is there space?

“The sooner you plan, the better. Waiting to the last minute is not recommended and most likely, you will find yourself amongst other people looking for a place to leave their boat,” the marina owners said.

“Something you can do in advance is seek advice to make an informed decision and choose a safe place such as a marina slip, or perhaps, haul it out of the water and tie it down on land. Check with your insurance to make sure you have the proper limits in place and make sure your insurance company does not have restrictions in your policy,” the company added.

If the vessel is in a marina, owners should find out the facility’s preparedness plans and review it at the beginning of the hurricane season.

Preparing the boat and gathering all important documents, such as the registration, insurance, and documentation is advised. If a hurricane alert is already in effect, the best and probably the safest option is to haul it out, marina officials said.

After the event passes, boat owners should verify that it is safe, provided that the marina is open to the public.