’20 Puerto del Rey Billfish tournament cancelled

October 20, 2020 200

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&zid=105039&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&zid=105039&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as&noerror=1" alt="i" width="300" height="250" data-lazy-src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&zid=105039&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as&noerror=1&is-pending-load=1" srcset="" class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&zid=105039&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as&noerror=1" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></noscript></a>

The 2020 Puerto del Rey Billfish Tournament, planned for Oct. 22-24 at Puerto Del Rey Marina in Fajardo, has been cancelled due to the global COVID-19 pandemic and emergency, organizers said.

“Unfortunately, the circumstances that we’re going through will not allow us to continue our traditional tournament for the entire Puerto del Rey family,” said Puerto del Rey’s Chief Financial Officer, Carolina Corral.

“During these times, it is of utmost importance to avoid people conglomeration and mass events. We want to focus primarily on everyone’s well-being and safety,” she said.

Despite the tournament’s cancelation, the Marina continues to offer its regular services, following the recommendations and guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, she said.

“Once we defeat COVID-19, we’ll hope to announce the new schedule for the event. For now, it is our main responsibility to protect our clients and guests as much as possible,” Corral said.

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.