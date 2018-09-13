SJ Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino nabs ‘best employer’ title from AON

September 13, 2018 216

The San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino was recently recognized as one of the best employers of the year in 2018 in the “large companies” category in AON’s recently released ranking of Puerto Rico companies.

The quality of the associates and treatment were “determining factor” in granting Marriott the recognition, AON stated.

“Being part of this distinguished list of companies is an honor for all of us. Day by day we add human value to our business, through all our associates,” said José González-Espinosa, area manager for Marriott hotels in Puerto Rico.

“This recognition reflects our internal culture, oriented to treat our guests, employees, and collaborators, as equals without losing sight of goals as a company,” he said.

Currently, the San Juan Marriott & Stellaris Casino employs more than 500 associates in different areas: marketing, event coordination, Food & Beverage, security, engineering, customer service, gastronomy, and casino, among others.