MCS celebrates Ana G. Méndez nursing grad scholarship recipient

From left: José Jiménez-Rosado, vice president of Clinical Affairs at MCS, Carmen Molina-Iturrondo, senior vice president of Renewals and Services at MCS and Gabriela Marius-Núñez.

Insurer MCS celebrated the achievement of its Permanent Scholarship MCS Educa en Salud 2022 recipient, Gabriela Marius-Núñez, who this year graduated from the Universidad Ana G. Méndez (UAGM) nursing program.

Saying that “over the years, the need to continue training professionals in Puerto Rico’s healthcare field becomes more noticeable,” MCS confirmed its priority is to contribute to strengthening Puerto Rico’s healthcare system from various flanks, including academia, “to ensure that future generations have access to the healthcare services they require.”

“MCS congratulates Marius-Núñez on her academic achievement and reiterates its commitment to the health of Puerto Ricans through innovative actions and initiatives like this,” it noted.

The Permanent Scholarship Fund: MCS Educa en Salud was established in 2002 to support the education of talented low-income students at the undergraduate level in UAGM’s Cupey campus health sciences programs. Universidad Ana G. Méndez held the in-person graduation ceremonies at the Puerto Rico Convention Center June 15.