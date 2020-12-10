MCS launches health coverage plan for Puerto Rico’s self-employed

The MCS Personal plan also offers alternatives for 2021 that include home assistance for emergencies and a “commitment going beyond physical health. We want our people to be healthy and have peace of mind,” said Carlos Matos, assistant vice president of commercial sales at MCS Life.

MCS Life Insurance Co. announced the launch of a health coverage plan for Puerto Rico’s self-employed and small- and medium-sized businesses.

Starting at $2.35 a day, MCS Personal medical coverage includes essential health benefits, such as emergency services, hospitalization, maternity, drugs, mental health care, laboratory, and preventive services, as well as chronic disease management, and home assistance with basic plumbing, locksmith, electrical and window repairs, among others.

The MCS Personal plan also offers alternatives for 2021 that include home assistance for emergencies and a “commitment going beyond physical health. We want our people to be healthy and have peace of mind,” said Carlos Matos, assistant vice president of commercial sales at MCS Life.

“Professionals who are self-employed or own a small business have been affected by the pandemic. They work hard to help strengthen the island’s economy, and many families in Puerto Rico rely on this income,” he added.

To mark the launch, MCS offered details of a promotional campaign — “MCS lo toma personal” — to give away cash prizes, a car, free gasoline for a year, a hotel stay, and a year of free medical coverage with MCS Life. The sweepstake ends Jan. 24, 2021.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.