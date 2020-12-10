Type to search

In-Brief

MCS launches health coverage plan for Puerto Rico’s self-employed

Contributor December 10, 2020
Share
The MCS Personal plan also offers alternatives for 2021 that include home assistance for emergencies and a “commitment going beyond physical health. We want our people to be healthy and have peace of mind,” said Carlos Matos, assistant vice president of commercial sales at MCS Life.

MCS Life Insurance Co. announced the launch of a health coverage plan for Puerto Rico’s self-employed and small- and medium-sized businesses.

Starting at $2.35 a day, MCS Personal medical coverage includes essential health benefits, such as emergency services, hospitalization, maternity, drugs, mental health care, laboratory, and preventive services, as well as chronic disease management, and home assistance with basic plumbing, locksmith, electrical and window repairs, among others.

The MCS Personal plan also offers alternatives for 2021 that include home assistance for emergencies and a “commitment going beyond physical health. We want our people to be healthy and have peace of mind,” said Carlos Matos, assistant vice president of commercial sales at MCS Life.

“Professionals who are self-employed or own a small business have been affected by the pandemic. They work hard to help strengthen the island’s economy, and many families in Puerto Rico rely on this income,” he added.

To mark the launch, MCS offered details of a promotional campaign — “MCS lo toma personal” — to give away cash prizes, a car, free gasoline for a year, a hotel stay, and a year of free medical coverage with MCS Life. The sweepstake ends Jan. 24, 2021.

Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

MCS Classicare Te Paga exceeds 1M transactions in October
Contributor November 17, 2020
MCS invests $350K to expand Carolina offices
Contributor October 23, 2020
Puerto Rican professionals fill insurance, medicinal cannabis, gov’t positions
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez August 13, 2020
Private sector, federal government appoint new executives
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez May 5, 2020

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“As part of our commitment, we’ll be initiating a series of community dialogues with the residents of the island municipalities of Vieques and Culebra, as well as with their mayors and the top municipal executives of Ceiba, Cataño and San Juan.”

Matt Miller, president of HMS Ferries.

Related Stories

MCS Classicare Te Paga exceeds 1M transactions in October
MCS invests $350K to expand Carolina offices
Puerto Rican professionals fill insurance, medicinal cannabis, gov’t positions
Private sector, federal government appoint new executives
More about NIMB

We are:
©2020 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.