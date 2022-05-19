Medplus Solutions marks 10th anniversary with investment, growth plans

The Medmatch compounding laboratory was established in 2016, offering a local facility to manufacture master formulations.

Medplus Solutions, a Puerto Rican company focused on providing the most advanced pharmaceutical and health services, is marking the 10th anniversary of uninterrupted services.

Now, following a $500,000 investment, it is preparing to continue expanding upon its growth to help save lives by offering services and solutions “that simplify, personalize and improve the care process for any patient throughout Puerto Rico,” executives said.

Medplus Solutions began in 2011 with two employees and now has 139 direct employees and contractors. Over the last decade, the company has garnered double accreditation from the Accreditation Commission for Health Care to offer long-term care pharmacy services, as well as specialized services.

“Being the only dedicated and accredited long-term care pharmacy in Puerto Rico is an example of our purpose and vision to provide advanced pharmaceutical and health services in Puerto Rico,” said Sultan S. Yassin, CEO of Medplus Solutions.

“This has led us to continue innovating, adding first-class specialized services with the goal of contributing to saving lives,” he said.

The long-term care pharmacy’s accreditation places it among 135 accredited pharmacies throughout the United States. The company also has a laboratory to prepare compounding formulations and is also accredited by the Pharmacy Compounding Accreditation Board for non-sterile formulations.

The range of services that Medplus Solutions has launched during the past 10 years also includes programs such as Medpak, established for drug management; Medcycle, a service aimed at achieving a better disposal of expired or unused medications; FlexRX, multidose packaging made with eco-friendly materials; Medvax, vaccination service for patients in long-term care homes; as well as Medmatch, a compounding laboratory.

The company has also expanded its services to address the needs of patients with chronic conditions by establishing a specialized pharmacy, Medplus Specialty, in 2018. That year, the company invested $1 million to buy new equipment to serve patients.

Company officials said in the last decade, Medplus Solutions has helped 55,000 people and has delivered more than 2 million medications.

Growth plans off-island

Medplus Solutions services are available throughout Puerto Rico. As part of its growth process, the company plans to soon expand services to the US mainland. Its development plans continue with the establishment of new programs that will focus on preventive care and remote monitoring that will facilitate a better quality of life for its users.

“We know and fully understand the need for patients to receive a dedicated service that directly addresses their specialized treatment needs. This has led us to continue looking forward, seeking innovative options and resources that focus on offering them care with the highest level of clinical care under the strictest security measures and compliance with regulations. We exist to save lives,” Yassin said.

Aside from its long roster of services, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Medplus Solutiosn has administered more than 10,000 vaccines. In 2020, the company produced and donated more than 5,000 gallons of hand sanitizer, which it distributed to providers and patients.