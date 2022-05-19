Switch consulting firm poised to expand to DomRep, other markets before ’23

Yuisa Sonera

Puerto Rico-based consulting firm Switch Business Transformation is set to expand its services to the Dominican Republic, Miami, Panama, and possibly the English Caribbean through remote work as the company continues to grow with its current collaboration with the Salesforce platform.

Furthermore, an injection of equity financing from Advent-Morro Equity Partners in January 2021 — an amount that was undisclosed due to contractual agreements with the entity —Switch has been able to grow its workforce from one employee to five,” said Yuisa Sonera, founder of Switch.

The firm is one of the few in Puerto Rico that has a direct collaboration with the Salesforce business platform, one of the main technological solutions for customer relationship management and that with its platform provides solutions for the challenges meet by organizations in any industry.

“Switch proposes that the integration of people, repetitive processes and technology generate data and metrics that give us visibility of how our operation is working, and that’s where the cycle closes and Switch’s value proposition comes in,” said Sonera.

Switch, which was established in 2019, is mostly known for its constant support to clients in a long-term format with real-time data, which facilitates their ongoing process with them, as Sonera explained.

The firm currently has clients in Chile, Colombia, Puerto Rico, and the US mainland and is an implementation partner of the Salesforce platform, through which it provides managed services and ongoing support after the development and implementation process.

Sonera also explained how there are some companies that develop solutions, package, and sell them within the Salesforce platform, there are others that implement custom solutions, some that handle recurrence or support, and those that resell the product or license it.

“We offer consulting services to understand and raise the requirements and begin to assemble the Salesforce solution in an efficient, scalable, cost-effective way that guarantees a return on investment for potential customers,” said Sonera.

“Once there, we establish an extended term of organization where we can repeatedly support this management of increasing adoption, generating information, giving visibility in terms of the solution we offer,” added Sonera.

Switch provides a personalized service, a collaborative work model with ongoing monitoring and follow-up, and measurable results anchored in visibility, change, achievement of objectives, return on investment, centralization, efficiency, growth, increase in company value, and other characteristics, she said.

“Instead of anecdotal evidence, we help companies adopt a different approach that is based on empirical evidence of processes driven by competent people working with digital technology, and this leads to successful cultural transformation,” said Sonera.

“We start from the perspective that by launching the transformation process by taking preventive measures, when everything seems to be fine, we offer greater long-term value than reactive transformation,” said Sonera.